USPS Operation Santa
Santa is now accepting letters! Send them in before adoption begins on November 16.
Make Someone’s Holiday
Help make holiday wishes come true by adopting a letter and finding the ideal gift to send through our convenient online catalog or on your own.
- STEP 1
ReadRead Past Letters
Look through letters sent by hopeful people across the U.S. and adopt ones you love.
- STEP 2
ShopSee Shipping Options
There are two ways to find the perfect gift — through Santa’s Gift Shoppe or on your own.
- STEP 3
ShipView Guidelines
Ship your gift right away through Santa’s Gift Shoppe or from a participating Post Office™ location.
Key 2026 Dates
Holiday Season Begins for Letter Writers
The mailroom starts accepting letters to Santa
Registration Opens for Adopters
Create and verify your account to be ready for letter adoption
Letter Adoption Starts
Read the latest letters, find a favorite to fulfill, and try to send your gift as early as possible
Last Call for Letter Writers
Send your letters to Santa, following these helpful tips how-to’s
Last Call for Adopters
Last day to adopt a letter, and the recommended date to ship your gift by for expected delivery before December 25
Get Wishes to Santa
If you or someone you know has a wish for Santa, follow these simple steps to write and mail the perfect letter.
Choose How You Want to Shop & Ship Gifts
Find the perfect gift through our online catalog Santa’s Gift Shoppe, or shop on your own. Remember it’s all anonymous — it’s from Santa, after all.
Make Your Giving Go Farther
Looking for ways to increase your impact? Consider adopting a family to give gifts to multiple people within a single household or creating a team to adopt letters as a group.
See What We’re Up To
Generous people from all across the country help make the USPS Operation Santa program a success. See the joy that was shared this year.
Santa Needs You
Want to adopt letters this holiday season? Sign up to be the first to know when Santa's mailroom opens.