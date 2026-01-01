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USPS Operation Santa

Santa is now accepting letters! Send them in before adoption begins on November 16.

Write to Santa

Make Someone’s Holiday

Help make holiday wishes come true by adopting a letter and finding the ideal gift to send through our convenient online catalog or on your own.

Key 2026 Dates

Sep14

Holiday Season Begins for Letter Writers

The mailroom starts accepting letters to Santa

Nov2

Registration Opens for Adopters

Create and verify your account to be ready for letter adoption

Nov16

Letter Adoption Starts

Read the latest letters, find a favorite to fulfill, and try to send your gift as early as possible

Dec5

Last Call for Letter Writers

Send your letters to Santa, following these helpful tips how-to’s

Dec12

Last Call for Adopters 

Last day to adopt a letter, and the recommended date to ship your gift by for expected delivery before December 25

Get Wishes to Santa

If you or someone you know has a wish for Santa, follow these simple steps to write and mail the perfect letter.

Write to Santa

Choose How You Want to Shop & Ship Gifts

Find the perfect gift through our online catalog Santa’s Gift Shoppe, or shop on your own. Remember it’s all anonymous — it’s from Santa, after all.

See Shipping Options

Make Your Giving Go Farther

Looking for ways to increase your impact? Consider adopting a family to give gifts to multiple people within a single household or creating a team to adopt letters as a group.

Learn More

See What We’re Up To 

Generous people from all across the country help make the USPS Operation Santa program a success. See the joy that was shared this year.

Explore the Community

Santa Needs You

Want to adopt letters this holiday season? Sign up to be the first to know when Santa's mailroom opens.

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